Advertisement

Twitter gives Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By AMANDA SEITZ
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting on its site after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

Many Republicans reacted with outrage, filling social media with cries of "censorship," after Donald Trump Jr.'s account was put on a timeout for sharing the video, which was viewed millions of times online in a matter of hours, reaching the president himself, before Facebook, Twitter and YouTube banned it. These social media platforms have zero-tolerance policies on posts that peddle potentially harmful untruths about the coronavirus.

Conservative media outlets, pundits and personalities promoted the video across Facebook and Twitter on Monday. It features pro-Trump doctors telling Americans they do not need to wear masks to prevent coronavirus while also pitching hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug the president has previously touted himself, as a sure-fire way to treat coronavirus.

The video directly refutes advice from Trump's own medical experts, who have urged people to slow the virus' spread by wearing masks and cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently withdrew an order that enabled hydroxychloroquine to be used as an emergency treatment for COVID-19.

Trump's son took to Twitter Monday night to share the misleading video with his 5 million followers, calling it a "must watch!!!"

Because it spread misinformation about treating the coronavirus, Twitter required Trump Jr. take down the video and put his account on a 12-hour timeout, a Twitter spokesman confirmed Tuesday. Trump Jr.'s profile is still visible, but he cannot tweet, retweet or like other posts during that time.

The president, meanwhile, only retweeted a post of the video, which has since been taken down. His account remains live.

Versions of the video are still circulating widely on platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, racking up millions of views. Facebook and Twitter said they have removed several versions and are working to take down others. YouTube also said it has removed the video from its site.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tracking the tropics: Tropical storm warnings issued for Puerto Rico, other islands for system in Atlantic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
At 11 a.m., the disturbance was located 940 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

News

South Georgia pastor’s “Hamilton” parody goes viral

Updated: 21 minutes ago
An Episcopalian pastor’s fun, funny and faithful “Hamilton” parody, looking forward to the days when churchgoers will be able to worship together again, is striking a chord online.

National Politics

Watchdog group: Trump campaign improperly masking payments

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center alleges the Trump reelection campaign is involved in a “laundering” effort that violates election law, according to a complaint the group filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

Latest News

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

News

Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee reports 59 coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mental health treatment facility says the number will adjust as people recover from the virus.

News

Coronavirus numbers report 7/28/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of WCTV's noon show.