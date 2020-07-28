Advertisement

UF researcher awarded for study of Alzheimer’s

A University of Florida researcher is being honored for his work studying Alzheimer's and dementia.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida researcher is being honored for his work studying Alzheimer's and dementia.

Doctor Steven Dekosky received the Henry Wisniewski Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday. Dekosky is the deputy director of UF’s brain institute.

His work focused on the structural and chemical changes that happen in the brain as we age. Over his life, he has published more than 500 papers and reviews on the field.

