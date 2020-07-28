Vine Ripe Tomato and Basil Panzanella with Whipped Feta
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.
Vine Ripe Tomato and Basil Panzanella with Whipped Feta
Ingredients
- 1 Bakery baguette, diced into cubes
- 1 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 6 oz feta cheese
- 3 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 6 tablespoons red wine vinegar, divided
- 2 teaspoons garlic blend paste, divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon pepper, divided
- 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- 3 large vine ripe tomatoes, chopped
- 1 (0.75-oz) package basil leaves, hand torn
Method
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Toss baguette cubes with 1/4 cup olive oil and spread on baking sheet. Bake 15–17 minutes or until toasted. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.
2. Add to bowl of food processor: feta, and cream cheese; pulse to combine. With machine running, add 1/4 cup oil, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 teaspoon garlic paste, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Process until smooth.
3. Combine in mixing bowl: remaining 5 tablespoons vinegar, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic paste, remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and onion until blended. Add tomato, basil, baguette cubes, and remaining 1/2 cup oil and toss to combine. Set aside 30 minutes.
4. To serve, spread 2 tablespoons feta mixture on bottom of serving plates, top with bread salad; dollop with remaining cheese. Serve.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.