Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

Vine Ripe Tomato and Basil Panzanella with Whipped Feta

Ingredients

1 Bakery baguette, diced into cubes

1 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil, divided

6 oz feta cheese

3 oz cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

6 tablespoons red wine vinegar, divided

2 teaspoons garlic blend paste, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

3 large vine ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 (0.75-oz) package basil leaves, hand torn

Method

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Toss baguette cubes with 1/4 cup olive oil and spread on baking sheet. Bake 15–17 minutes or until toasted. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

2. Add to bowl of food processor: feta, and cream cheese; pulse to combine. With machine running, add 1/4 cup oil, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 teaspoon garlic paste, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Process until smooth.

3. Combine in mixing bowl: remaining 5 tablespoons vinegar, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic paste, remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and onion until blended. Add tomato, basil, baguette cubes, and remaining 1/2 cup oil and toss to combine. Set aside 30 minutes.

4. To serve, spread 2 tablespoons feta mixture on bottom of serving plates, top with bread salad; dollop with remaining cheese. Serve.

