‘We’re going to win region': Lowndes softball aiming to return to region victor’s circle

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The high school softball season begins in 10 days in Georgia, and the Lowdnes Vikings look to return a talented team.

Lowndes rolls into 2020 with a bitter taste in their mouths; after putting together another stellar regular season in 2019, the Vikings fell two wins shy of their fourth straight 20-win season.

The Vikings were also unable to secure the region 1-AAAAAAA championship and were knocked out of the playoffs in the third round.

Despite losing four seniors from 2019, LHS returns seven juniors who have not forgotten about last season.

“My sister was here and she won [region] all four years,” senior Tori Hedgecock said. “So I really wanted to win all my four years too. We fell short of our goal last year, but I really feel confident this year that we are going to exceed our goals that we have.”

“We’re going to win region,” head coach Stewart Thomas said. “That’s the motivations. Every day when we do something tough - when we are running laps, when we are doing push-ups - that’s what we are thinking about. We’re thinking about Colquitt County.”

The Vikings’ first game of the season is August 6 at home against Bainbridge.

