What’s Brewing? July 28, 2020
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
Updated: 11 minutes ago
What's Brewing? July 28, 2020
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 28, 2020
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Leon County Booking Report: July 28, 2020
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 28, 2020.
Thomasville receives funding for Remington Ave. streetscape project
Updated: 6 hours ago
By
Niah Humphrey
The City of Thomasville just received a million-dollar grant to help fund a large project.
‘We’re going to win region': Lowndes softball aiming to return to region victor’s circle
Updated: 9 hours ago
By
Joey Lamar
Lowndes rolls into 2020 with a bitter taste in their mouths; after putting together another stellar regular season in 2019, the Vikings fell two wins shy of their fourth straight 20-win season.
City Commissioners denounce large parking lot parties after Saturday’s homicide
The homicide occurred at a large parking lot party at the Rattlers gas station; leaders are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.
News
By
Monica Casey
The Leon County Schools community is mourning the loss of two Fort Braden employees who died from the coronavirus within days of one another.
Ft. Braden community mourning after loss of two employees
By
Elizabeth Millner
The Leon County Schools community is mourning the loss of two Fort Braden employees who died from the coronavirus within days of one another.
Cleveland rocks: ‘Noles land commitment from four-star Atlanta guard
By
Ryan Kelly
Big Guard U; that’s the name Florida State men’s basketball is starting to use to describe itself on the recruiting trail and it’s a fitting one.
Silence on the Seven Hills: Marching 100 also missing out on fall
With no fall sports on the docket for FAMU, one aspect black college football fans are sure to miss this fall in Tallahassee is the symphonic sounds of the Marching 100.