What’s Brewing? July 28, 2020

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Updated: 26 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 28, 2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Leon County Booking Report: July 28, 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 28, 2020.

Thomasville receives funding for Remington Ave. streetscape project

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Niah Humphrey
The City of Thomasville just received a million-dollar grant to help fund a large project.

GHSA

‘We’re going to win region': Lowndes softball aiming to return to region victor’s circle

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes rolls into 2020 with a bitter taste in their mouths; after putting together another stellar regular season in 2019, the Vikings fell two wins shy of their fourth straight 20-win season.

City Commissioners denounce large parking lot parties after Saturday’s homicide

Updated: 10 hours ago
The homicide occurred at a large parking lot party at the Rattlers gas station; leaders are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

City Commissioners denounce large parking lot parties after Saturday's homicide

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Monica Casey
The Leon County Schools community is mourning the loss of two Fort Braden employees who died from the coronavirus within days of one another.

Ft. Braden community mourning after loss of two employees

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Elizabeth Millner
The Leon County Schools community is mourning the loss of two Fort Braden employees who died from the coronavirus within days of one another.

Cleveland rocks: ‘Noles land commitment from four-star Atlanta guard

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Ryan Kelly
Big Guard U; that’s the name Florida State men’s basketball is starting to use to describe itself on the recruiting trail and it’s a fitting one.

Silence on the Seven Hills: Marching 100 also missing out on fall

Updated: 14 hours ago
With no fall sports on the docket for FAMU, one aspect black college football fans are sure to miss this fall in Tallahassee is the symphonic sounds of the Marching 100.