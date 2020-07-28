Advertisement

Woodville P.E. teacher arrested on child sex charges

Woodville Pre-K-8 School P.E. teacher Brian Winsett has been arrested on several child sex charges.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A P.E. teacher at Woodville Pre-K-8 School has been arrested on several child sex charges.

According to court documents, Brian Winsett was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim age 12 to 16, one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior promoting sexual activity with a victim under the age of 16.

WCTV reached out to Leon County Schools communications officer Chris Petley for comment on this story.

“We have been made aware of the arrest of Brian Winsett,” Petley said. “He has been placed on administrative leave pending a full review of the case.”

Winsett was also arrested in October 2019 on soliciting prostitution charges, court documents say. He made a deferred prosecution agreement in connection to that incident.

This is a developing story.

