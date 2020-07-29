ACC unveils plan for Olympic fall sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled its plans for the 2020 football and fall Olympic sports seasons in light of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC says competition may begin on Thursday, September 10 and that team sports will play, at minimum, a conference schedule that meets the “NCAA minimum amount of games.” For soccer, it’s six games and volleyball, the only two non-football fall team sports Florida State competes in, it’s 10 games.

The conference says any additional games scheduled, whether conference or non-conference, are “at the respective school’s discretion,” and all opponents must meet the conference’s medical standards.

The ACC does say, however, any conference games against conference opponents that are “beyond the conference-mandated schedules” will not count in ACC standings.

The full plan from the ACC is as follows:

The schedule for ACC Fall Championships : The cross country championships will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on October 30, and include all fifteen member schools The field hockey championship will be held at Duke University on November 5, 6 and 8 The women’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 6 and 8, as previously announced The men’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 13 and 15

Television selections via the ACC’s partnership with ESPN and ACC Network will be made in the future

The ACC adds that all fall competition for winter sports, such as golf, tennis, softball and baseball, has been canceled but winter and spring sports may “continue practice at their institution’s discretion.”

For the full release from the ACC, click here.

