Advertisement

ACC unveils plan for Olympic fall sports

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled its plans for the 2020 football and fall Olympic sports seasons in light of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC says competition may begin on Thursday, September 10 and that team sports will play, at minimum, a conference schedule that meets the “NCAA minimum amount of games.” For soccer, it’s six games and volleyball, the only two non-football fall team sports Florida State competes in, it’s 10 games.

The conference says any additional games scheduled, whether conference or non-conference, are “at the respective school’s discretion,” and all opponents must meet the conference’s medical standards.

The ACC does say, however, any conference games against conference opponents that are “beyond the conference-mandated schedules” will not count in ACC standings.

The full plan from the ACC is as follows:

  • Fall Olympic Sports competition may begin on Thursday, Sept. 10
  • Team sports will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games: field hockey (6), women’s soccer (6), men’s soccer (6) and volleyball (10)
  • Schools will continue to schedule regular season cross country competitions at their discretion
  • Any additional games against conference opponents or non-conference opponents are at the respective school’s discretion and all opponents must meet the ACC’s medical standards
  • Any additional games against conference opponents that are beyond the conference-mandated schedules would not count in the ACC standings
  • The schedule for ACC Fall Championships :
    • The cross country championships will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on October 30, and include all fifteen member schools
    • The field hockey championship will be held at Duke University on November 5, 6 and 8
    • The women’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 6 and 8, as previously announced
    • The men’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 13 and 15
  • Television selections via the ACC’s partnership with ESPN and ACC Network will be made in the future

The ACC adds that all fall competition for winter sports, such as golf, tennis, softball and baseball, has been canceled but winter and spring sports may “continue practice at their institution’s discretion.”

For the full release from the ACC, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

ACC announces plans for 2020 football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled their plans for the 2020 football and fall Olympic sports seasons in light of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Seminoles

Four-star center Butler commits to Florida State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Nee
Florida State landed a commitment from Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal four-star center John Butler on Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Valdosta softball excited about youthful lineup

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Valdosta Wildcats enter the beginning of their softball campaign with a young team across the diamond.

News

New start date for Leon County Schools will not impact start date for fall sports

Updated: 10 hours ago
The delay to the start of the school year will not impact the beginning of the fall sports season for LCS, according to the county's athletic director.

Latest News

GHSA

Valdosta softball excited about youthful lineup

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta Wildcats enter the beginning of their softball campaign with a young team across the diamond.

FHSAA

New start date for Leon County Schools will not impact start date for fall sports

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The delay to the start of the school year for Leon County Schools will not impact the beginning of the fall sports season for LCS programs, according to county athletic director Scott Hansen.

Seminoles

Khalan Laborn dismissed from FSU’s football team

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
|
By Chris Nee
Florida State is expected to be without the services of redshirt junior running back Khalan Laborn this coming season.

Sports

Leon County Athletics proposes football and volleyball teams only play county opponents for 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT
Leon County Athletics has proposed that high school football and volleyball teams play in-county games and matches for the upcoming 2020 season.

FHSAA

Leon County proposes county-only opponents for football, volleyball in 2020

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
Leon County has proposed high school football and volleyball teams play only in-county games and matches for the upcoming 2020 season.

Sports

Leon hires former Wakulla assistant as new softball head coach

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
Leon High School has announced the hiring of Sonja Reed as the Lions’ new head softball coach.