All state COVID testing to be halted Friday through Tuesday due to storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management says all state-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Friday through Tuesday as the state prepares for the possible impact of a tropical system in the Atlantic.

In an email sent to testing site managers on Wednesday, FDEM wrote “ALL sites will be closed at close of business tomorrow.”

The email went on to say since the storm should be cleared from Florida on Monday evening, sites can begin setting back up on Tuesday.

“We expect most sites can reopen Wednesday, pending any damage and vendor timelines,” the email said.

