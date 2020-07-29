Burnette trial delayed until January 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The trial of Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette has been delayed until January 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle tentatively set a new date of January 11, 2021, during a telephonic hearing Wednesday morning.

JT Burnette was slated to stand trial in October 5th, but the case has been delayed by COVID 19. Court records show it's the fifth time Burnette's trial has been delayed since his arrest in May 2019.

Burnette is one of three people arrested in an FBI corruption probe in Tallahassee. Former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and consultant Paige Carter-Smith have already entered guilty pleas in the case. They are expected to testify against Burnette at trial.

The next court hearing in Burnette’s case will be held in September.

