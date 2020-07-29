Emergency Management prepares for potential storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Disaster relief groups are ready to respond to potential Tropical Storm Isaias. The Salvation Army is getting thousands of meals and relief supplies ready for wherever the storm hits.

But preparations are impacted by this pandemic as COVID forces changes to how groups are operating.

Emergency officials say the biggest change is going to be how to provide relief while following social distancing. Those who seek shelter will need to have more space and personal protective equipment. But regardless of the pandemic, they say now is the time to start preparing and have a plan.

The Salvation Army has prepared two thousand meals ready for deployment, as well as the Mobile Kitchen.

"We have our supplies, we have our mobile feeding unit and we have our disaster teams that are ready to go," said Julie Smith, Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator.

Smith says they are having to made changes to how food is prepared and served to allow for more space and limited contact.

"We'll be preparing the meals, distributing them just a little bit differently, doing a little more social distancing," Smith said. "But we should be able to handle and prepare and provide what everybody is used to the Salvation Army providing."

But it's not just in serving food.

Kevin Peters is the Leon County Emergency Management Director. He says social distancing guidelines is forcing the need for more shelters holding fewer people. He says, those who are able to shelter in place safely should do so.

"We're trying to provide sufficient amount of space, as well as making available face coverings," Peters said. "When you live in wind vulnerable housing, such as mobile homes, or known flood prone areas where you're in an inland county where you really need to think about where you're going to go for an evacuation."

Pandemic or not, emergency officials say at-home preparation kits are still needed, although with a few extras.

"Have the non-perishable foods, and have those things you may need, but also have the appropriate masks. Nowadays that's part of your clothing," said Captain Stephan Wildlish, Core Officer with the Salvation Army.

As for preparing for evacuees in Leon County, emergency officials say they advise people to stay close to home, and that it’s not necessary to travel hundreds of miles to evacuate. But, Peters says they will continue working with state emergency agencies to determine what that need is.

Emergency Management recommends residents follow the Citizens Connect app to get up to date information directly from the Emergency Operation Center.

