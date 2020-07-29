Advertisement

FDC announces over 1,000 inmates are COVID-19 positive at Columbia Correctional Institution

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Corrections says of the nearly 2,200 inmates at the Columbia Correctional Institution, 1,216 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The great majority of inmates at Columbia CI who have tested positive are showing mild or no symptoms of the virus. For those that do require an elevated level of medical care, our health care professionals continue to go above and beyond to provide outstanding medical attention,” said Secretary Mark Inch. “Working in tandem with our security staff, they are ensuring that inmates receive the care they need while still fulfilling FDC’s important public safety mission.”

FDC says in addition to “measures already in place,” to protect inmates, the following has also been enacted:

  • Columbia CI transitioned to providing all services including medical services and meals to inmates within their housing units.
  • All inmates are being monitored by health services staff and temperature checks are being conducted daily.
  • Institutional response teams have been activated to address emerging needs.
  • FDC has initiated broad-based testing at the correctional institution. All inmates and staff at Columbia CI have been offered tests.
  • All staff and inmates have been issued and are required to wear cloth face coverings. Staff have the option of wearing an FDC-provided cloth face covering, their own approved personal cloth face covering/medical-grade mask or obtaining a surgical-grade mask from the institution.
  • Rigorous cleaning throughout the institution was already in place and has been heightened as a result of the test results.
  • Additional surgical-grade masks, N95 masks and Tyvek suits are available for proper PPE utilization by staff treating inmates. Additional PPE’s to include eye protection, shoe covers, and caps are also available and additional supplies are on standby for distribution if needed.
  • All inmates with a positive test result have been placed in medical isolation.
  • Inmates within the facility are receiving to appropriate medical care and treatment of symptoms.
  • Inmate transfers to and from the facility have been temporarily suspended.
  • Inmates continue to have access to the canteen through individual orders.
  • Inmates continue to have access to communication with family and loved ones through phone and JPay kiosks.

For more information on the FDC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All state COVID testing to be halted Friday through Tuesday due to storm

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
In an email sent to testing site managers on Wednesday, FDEM wrote “ALL sites will be closed at close of business tomorrow.”

News

WWALS Watershed Coalition to use grant money for more water testing

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Georgia Power Southwest Region Director Joe Brownlee says it’s important for Georgians to know the state’s natural resources are safe.

News

Tallahassee police investigating shooting near Rumba Lane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Officers were called to the area around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after they received a call saying two men were shooting guns in the area.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Valdosta Police Department to host Citizen’s Police Academy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The academy will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays from September 10 until November 5.

News

Former NFL player, Rickards star makes donation to keep LCS families online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The donation will pay for 10 months of internet service for 150 families, according to the Foundation for Leon County Schools.

News

Pediatricians say school reopening benefits, risks must be weighed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders
The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, in an 11-page white paper sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, pointed to “significant benefits” of children going back to school but also said those benefits have to be weighed against the risks.

Weather

Disturbance in Caribbean could become named storm Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The disturbance near the Lesser Antilles has a chance to become Tropical Storm Isaías Wednesday.

News

Leon County Health Department announces new mobile COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Neighborhood testing will take place Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Griffin Middle School

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 29, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 28, 2020.