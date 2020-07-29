Former NFL player, Rickards star makes donation to keep LCS families online

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former NFL player and Rickards High School football star William Gay made a generous donation to keep low-income families in Leon County online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foundation for Leon County Schools says Gay made a $7,500 donation to pay for home internet service for families from Tallahassee Southside area schools through Comcast’s Internet Essentials program. Comcast is matching Gay’s donation, and the combined $15,000 will pay for 10 months of internet service for 150 families, FLCS says.

“When the COVID-19 shutdowns started and schools had to close, I thought of all the kids that don’t have the Internet at home and who already struggle every day because of the tough circumstances they are growing up with,” said Gay. “These children and their families are disconnected from the valuable resources of the Internet that will help them succeed in school and in life. With reliable home internet service from a provider like Comcast, they can get fully connected and help level the playing field.”

Gay is challenging other current and former pro athletes to make similar donations to help bridge the digital divide for families in need of internet service at home, according to FLCS.

Anyone who is interested can email IEGetConnectedChallenge@comcast.com for more information.

Comcast’s Internet Essentials program provides internet service for $9.95 a month for low-income households in Comcast’s service area, the press release says. In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Comcast is offering the first two months of service for free to new Internet Essentials customers who sign up through the end of 2020.

The partnership is part of FLCS’s Internet For All fundraising campaign.

“Students without internet at home are at a serious disadvantage in normal settings and will be increasingly more so if distance learning becomes more necessary in these uncertain times,” said FLCS Executive Director Eric Clark. “Leon County Schools will be providing smart devices for all students beginning this school year. To complement becoming a 1:1 school district, FLCS will be partnering with donors like William Gay and businesses like Comcast that would like to help ensure all of our students have reliable home internet.”

For more information on Internet Essentials, follow this link. You can also find out more about the Internet For All initiative here.

