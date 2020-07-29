Advertisement

Four-star center Butler commits to Florida State

(WCTV)
By Chris Nee
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State landed a commitment from Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal four-star center John Butler on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am proud to announce I will be playing in the ACC,” Butler said during a ceremony at Christ Church Episcopal on Wednesday. “For the Florida State Seminoles and Coach Hamilton.”

Butler shared he believes FSU is the best fit for him and will help him accomplish his goals.

During the ceremony, Butler thanked his family, school, teammates, coaches, trainers and many more for their help along his journey. He also thanked all of those who recruited him.

The 7-foot-1, 190-pound center chose the Seminoles over a final six that included Alabama, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

247Sports.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Brian Snow shared these thoughts on Butler.

“Butler is the type of big man that Leonard Hamilton values in his system. He possesses tremendous size and length for the position, is mobile, runs the floor, protects the rim and has plenty of upside. The big man is still thin at this stage but a college weight room will really help him out with his back to the basket and on the defensive side of the ball. He has great hands, plus athleticism and makes for a prospect that the staff can really work with and develop into a dynamic two-way big man,” Snow wrote earlier in the day.

Butler is ranked as the No. 57 prospect and No. 12 center in the 2021 class by the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings. He is considered the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina for the 2021 class.

Last season he averaged 17.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Butler continues FSU’s recruiting roll, especially as it regards the 2021 class. He is the third commitment to date alongside four-star shooting guard Bryce McGowens, the No. 1 player in South Carolina and No. 35 overall prospect according to the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings, and fellow four-star shooting guard Matthew Cleveland, the No. 24 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings. Cleveland is ranked as a five-star prospect, No. 15 overall, by 247Sports.com.

FSU’s recruiting class currently ranks second in the nation and is tops in the always ultra-competitive recruiting ground that is the Atlantic Coast Conference.

FSU is expected to add at least a couple more pieces to their 2021 recruiting class.

