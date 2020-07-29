Leon County Health Department announces new mobile COVID-19 testing site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department, Bond Community Health Center and Leon County Schools say they are announcing a new mobile COVID-19 community testing site, operating for two days at Griffin Middle School.

Neighborhood testing begins Thursday, July 30 and Friday July 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The walk-up testing site is located at 800 Alabama Street and will accept any patient who would like to be tested. No physician order is required.

They say the objective is to increase the overall number of tests, especially in communities that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

The Leon County Health Department says it will continue to scale up its response by expanding access to free COVID-19 testing. The mission is for testing to be free, safe and accessible to anyone who needs to be tested.

Everyone who arrives for testing must wear masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at the Griffin Middle School site should make every effort to pre-register for testing in advance by calling 850-296-6858 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Florida Department of Health reminds citizens whether they have COVID-19 or not, to do the following:

Keep a 6-foot distance from others when you are out.

Wear a cloth face mask

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Stay home if you are sick.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the website. Content is also available in Spanish and Creole.

