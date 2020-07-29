Advertisement

Leon County Health Department announces new mobile COVID-19 testing site

The Leon County Health Department announces a new mobile COVID-19 testing site at Griffin Middle School
The Leon County Health Department announces a new mobile COVID-19 testing site at Griffin Middle School(GRAY Tv)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department, Bond Community Health Center and Leon County Schools say they are announcing a new mobile COVID-19 community testing site, operating for two days at Griffin Middle School.

Neighborhood testing begins Thursday, July 30 and Friday July 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The walk-up testing site is located at 800 Alabama Street and will accept any patient who would like to be tested. No physician order is required.

They say the objective is to increase the overall number of tests, especially in communities that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

The Leon County Health Department says it will continue to scale up its response by expanding access to free COVID-19 testing. The mission is for testing to be free, safe and accessible to anyone who needs to be tested.

Everyone who arrives for testing must wear masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at the Griffin Middle School site should make every effort to pre-register for testing in advance by calling 850-296-6858 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Florida Department of Health reminds citizens whether they have COVID-19 or not, to do the following:

  • Keep a 6-foot distance from others when you are out.
  • Wear a cloth face mask
  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Stay home if you are sick.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated webpage.  For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the website. Content is also available in Spanish and Creole. 

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 29, 2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 28, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 29, 2020

Updated: 36 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? July 29, 2020

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

News

Mississippi father drowns trying to save son on St. George Island

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Mississippi family was enjoying a quiet day at the beach when rip currents caught their son off guard; things quickly took a tragic turn.

Latest News

News

Tracking the tropics: Disturbance pelting Leeward Islands with heavy rain, gusty wind

Updated: 1 hour ago
At 11 a.m., the disturbance was located 940 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

News

New start date for Leon County Schools will not impact start date for fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
The delay to the start of the school year will not impact the beginning of the fall sports season for LCS, according to the county's athletic director.

News

Leon County School Board votes to delay start to school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
The board hopes the move will give teachers and families more time to prepare for the school year.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 29, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

News

GMS live interview with NASA mechatronics engineer Zach Ousnamer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
GMS live interview with NASA mechatronics engineer Zach Ousnamer

News

Gadsden County World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chloe Harden
For Master Sergeant James Barineau, today will be one to remember, as he celebrates his 102nd birthday!