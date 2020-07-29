Leon County School Board votes to delay start to school year
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board has voted to delay the beginning of the 2020/21 school year to begin on August 31.
The vote was unanimous.
The delay includes both in-person and virtual learning.
This is a developing story and will be updated. WCTV’s Sophia Hernandez will have a live report on Eyewitness News at 11.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.