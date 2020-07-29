Leon County Schools reopening plan includes COVID-19 response team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board voted to delay the beginning of the coming school year for the third time, now set for August 31.

The Board unanimously voted on a re-opening plan and approved a tentative budget for the school year; the plan includes a new COVID-19 response team.

The seven-person team would have a Chief Medical Officer and be made up of health department workers, doctors and a school administrator.

School Board Chair Dee Dee Rasmussen explained, she wanted the group to be cross-disciplinary, with varying perspectives from medical professionals.

The team would be consulted on possible closures of classrooms or schools.

“One of the most important things that will do for us is to help us make the quick call if we have an outbreak in a school. We need to know, and parents need to know, and teachers need to know, what happens IF. If X, then Y,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen says the response team is partially in response to the loss of two Leon County Schools employees to COVID-19; she hopes it will provide emotional support for employees to know the school board is doing everything possible to protect them.

“Our parents and our students and our teachers and our employees deserve the consistent expertise of someone that can help us make medically driven, data-informed decisions,” said Rasmussen.

Although Leon County public schools have a new start date, many private schools will be starting earlier.

Jessica Avant sends her two oldest children to private school; they will be virtual at the start of the year. She says their school allows parents to reevaluate each month.

"I don't feel safe sending them back to school the way things are right now, I mean it's worse than it was in the spring," said Avant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made her re-think her children’s schooling; she says she’s always considered homeschooling, and she’s decided to homeschool her youngest son, age six.

"It's just kind of what worked best for us this school year," said Avant.

Tuesday night’s school board meeting lasted more than four hours, and the Leon County Schools Facebook Live stream had more than 6,400 comments.

Parents shared their opinion on social media and in person.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says its likely school will run until late June with the new start date; you can view the full reopening plan here.

