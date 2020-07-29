Advertisement

Mississippi father drowns trying to save son on St. George Island

A beach vacation quickly became a tragedy on Monday after a Mississippi father drowned while rescuing his son on St. George Island.
A beach vacation quickly became a tragedy on Monday after a Mississippi father drowned while rescuing his son on St. George Island.(WCTV)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A beach vacation quickly became a tragedy on Monday after a Mississippi father drowned while rescuing his son on St. George Island.

The Mississippi family was enjoying a quiet day at the beach when rip currents caught their son off guard; when the boy’s father rushed to the rescue, things quickly took a tragic turn.

“All of a sudden we saw the father disappear and, as he disappeared and went under the water, we all jumped into action and got some paddle boards into the water and went out to get them,” said Tylar Baker, who was vacationing on the island from Tennessee.

Baker and several others used paddleboards to drag William Irby and his 16-year-old son from the gulf.

“I put all my focus on pulling the son out of the water and helping the other gentleman who was helping the son out and getting them both out of the water safely,” said vacationer from Georgia Peyton Cook.

But, the currents were too strong for those on the paddleboards.

“We started pushing toward the shore, the current was very strong and it was very difficult to get back in and, luckily, I had someone else on board who was able to help me and the closer we got to shore, the stronger that current became,” Cook said.

Those onshore were able to pull the paddleboards, with dad and son onboard, back to the beach.

While the son survived, the father didn’t.

Beachgoers often rely on flags to determine the water’s safety. But, on the private beach, there weren’t any.

“I can look and there’s no flags out here,” Baker said. “So, as for us as beachgoers, I want to know what kind of water I’m getting into.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re discussing installing more flags on St. Geroge beaches.

“I think it would certainly help, and that’s some discussion that we’ve had,” said Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith. “We’re going to continue to have within the county.”

To help protect a fun summer day from becoming another disaster.

St. George Island does have a flag visible as you enter the island, and conditions can be checked online.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Leon County School Board votes to delay start to school year

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Leon County School Board has voted to delay the beginning of the 2020/21 school year to begin on August 31.

News

Senior advocacy groups address mental health impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Senior advocacy groups in Leon County are getting creative in helping seniors deal with the COVID-19.

News

Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: July 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, July 28.

News

Lawsuit comes to end in Valdosta billboard battle

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Superior Court of Lowndes County overturned the removal of a controversial billboard on June 30.

Latest News

News

Community leaders, police call for an end to large parties after Saturday’s homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tallahassee Police Department says businesses need to work with them and take responsibility.

News

Lawsuit comes to end in Valdosta billboard battle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A new billboard in Valdosta by the Georgians for the Removal of Donald Trump reads “Unfit and Unhinged: Vote Him Out” on North Ashley Street.

News

Community leaders, police call for an end to large parties after Saturday’s homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
More voices are joining the call for a stop to large parking lot parties during the COVID-19 pandemic after Saturday morning’s gathering at the Rattlers gas station ended in a homicide.

News

Senior advocacy groups address mental health impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Area Agency on Aging for North Florida, Elder Care Services and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs are teaming up to create activity bags for local seniors.

News

FDA expands list of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Cerullo
The Federal Drug Administration has expanded to 87 the number of store-bought hand sanitizers that consumers should avoid because they contain a potentially toxic chemical.

News

Man arrested in Valdosta assault of woman, fires taser at officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
A man was charged in assaulting two victims, one of whom is a Valdosta police officer, according to the Valdosta Police Department.