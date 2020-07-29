Mississippi father drowns trying to save son on St. George Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A beach vacation quickly became a tragedy on Monday after a Mississippi father drowned while rescuing his son on St. George Island.

The Mississippi family was enjoying a quiet day at the beach when rip currents caught their son off guard; when the boy’s father rushed to the rescue, things quickly took a tragic turn.

“All of a sudden we saw the father disappear and, as he disappeared and went under the water, we all jumped into action and got some paddle boards into the water and went out to get them,” said Tylar Baker, who was vacationing on the island from Tennessee.

Baker and several others used paddleboards to drag William Irby and his 16-year-old son from the gulf.

“I put all my focus on pulling the son out of the water and helping the other gentleman who was helping the son out and getting them both out of the water safely,” said vacationer from Georgia Peyton Cook.

But, the currents were too strong for those on the paddleboards.

“We started pushing toward the shore, the current was very strong and it was very difficult to get back in and, luckily, I had someone else on board who was able to help me and the closer we got to shore, the stronger that current became,” Cook said.

Those onshore were able to pull the paddleboards, with dad and son onboard, back to the beach.

While the son survived, the father didn’t.

Beachgoers often rely on flags to determine the water’s safety. But, on the private beach, there weren’t any.

“I can look and there’s no flags out here,” Baker said. “So, as for us as beachgoers, I want to know what kind of water I’m getting into.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re discussing installing more flags on St. Geroge beaches.

“I think it would certainly help, and that’s some discussion that we’ve had,” said Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith. “We’re going to continue to have within the county.”

To help protect a fun summer day from becoming another disaster.

St. George Island does have a flag visible as you enter the island, and conditions can be checked online.

