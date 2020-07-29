Advertisement

New start date for Leon County Schools will not impact start date for fall sports

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a nearly four-hour board meeting Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board unanimously voted to delay the beginning of the school year until August 31.

The delay to the start of the school year will not, however, impact the beginning of the fall sports season for LCS programs, according to Leon County Athletic Director Scott Hansen.

Earlier Tuesday, Hansen announced a proposed change to the volleyball and football schedules for LCS programs that would see them play only schools from Leon County, including non-LCS public schools and private schools.

