Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID day after AG Barr hearing, reports say

(Gray News) - GOP Rep. Louis Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, one day after attending a House hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask for part of the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday. Politico reported the positive test, according to multiple sources.

He was tested in a pre-screening at the White House before a scheduled trip to his home state with President Donald Trump. In an interview with Gray station KLTV, Gohmert said he was not experiencing any symptoms.

“If I hadn’t been going with the president, since I don’t feel badly, I would never have known unless I become very symptomatic after this,” he said.

After the diagnosis, Gohmert returned to his Washington office to tell staff, ABC News reported.

Gohmert told CNN in June that he was not wearing a mask because he was regularly tested for COVID-19.

He added that if he gets the virus, "you'll never see me without a mask."

The Hill reporter Olivia Beavers shared video Wednesday showing Gohmert and Barr close to each other in the Capitol halls, both without masks. She said the two exchanged “a comment or two” before the hearing.

ACTUALLY... here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert.



While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020

