Tallahassee residents react after tax collector employee tests positive for COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Tax Collector Doris Maloy confirms an employee at the office on North Monroe Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maloy tells WCTV the office will remain open despite the positive case.

Some Tallahassee residents agree it shouldn’t have to shut down despite a positive case.

“I think they should let people know that they have tested positive so that they can take whatever necessary precautions they need to take, but I don’t think they have to shut down,” said Bill Watarous.

“I think if you are following the safety precautions, you’ll be fine. It’s kind of hard to avoid anybody on any consistent basis so you just gotta be careful,” said Lamanuel Melvin.

Doris Maloy says under CDC guidelines, essential workers can continue working even if their coronavirus tests are pending, so long as they are asymptomatic.

“They’re asymptomatic then they are required to… they can continue to work with the appropriate precautions of social distancing, wearing the masks, and sanitizing,” said Maloy.

The CDC website states the following:

“To ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, CDC advises that critical infrastructure workers may be permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community.”

Employees at the Tax Collector’s Office are deemed as critical infrastructure workers by the CDC. The following workers are also considered critical infrastructure workers:

Federal, state, and local law enforcement

911 call center employees

Fusion Center employees

Hazardous material responders from government and the private sector

Janitorial staff and other custodial staff

Workers – including contracted vendors – in food and agriculture, critical manufacturing, informational technology, transportation, energy and government facilities

Maloy adds precautions have been followed inside the building.

However, she says it can be hard to control what happens when people are not at work.

“Once they come inside an office it’s the social distancing, the sanitizing and the facial covering, but when they’re outside of the building, it’s hard to control and you can’t really control what they do outside,” Maloy said.

Maloy adds additional precautions will soon be in place.

Beginning on August 1st, all Tax Collector Offices will shift to an appointment-only basis.

