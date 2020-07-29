Advertisement

Second man arrested in South Adams Street shooting

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(WMTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a second person in connection to a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of South Adams Street on Friday, July 24.

TPD say 20-year-old Zatoriyan Gould has been charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

Authorities had previously arrested 22-year-old Jacob Davis in connection to the shooting, which occurred following an armed robbery during a drug deal.

TPD says a second suspect was identified at the same time as Davis, but were unable to immediately file charges.

Officials say Gould was taken into custody in Coffee County, Alabama by the Enterprise Police Department on local warrants the same day of Davis’ arrest in Houston County, Ala.

TPD says Gould is awaiting extradition back to Florida from Alabama.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leon County Schools reopening plan includes COVID-19 response team

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Board unanimously voted on a re-opening plan and approved a tentative budget for the school year; the plan includes a new COVID-19 response team.

Weather

Disturbance in Caribbean could become named storm Wednesday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The disturbance west of the Lesser Antilles has a chance to become Tropical Storm Isaías Wednesday night.

Seminoles

ACC unveils plan for Olympic fall sports

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled its plans for the 2020 football and fall Olympic sports seasons in light of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Breaking News

ACC announces plans for 2020 football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled their plans for the 2020 football and fall Olympic sports seasons in light of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police arrest second man in connection to remains found in Gadsden County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a second man in connection to the remains found of a person in Gadsden County on June 24.

Seminoles

Four-star center Butler commits to Florida State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Nee
Florida State landed a commitment from Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal four-star center John Butler on Wednesday afternoon.

News

Residents react after Tax Collector employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
Leon County Tax Collector Doris Maloy confirms an employee at the office on North Monroe Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Tallahassee residents react after tax collector employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Leon County Tax Collector Doris Maloy confirms an employee at the office on North Monroe Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

FDC announces over 1,000 inmates are COVID-19 positive at Columbia Correctional Institution

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Department of Corrections says of the nearly 2,200 inmates at the Columbia Correctional Institution, 1,216 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

All state COVID testing to be halted Friday through Tuesday due to storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
In an email sent to testing site managers on Wednesday, FDEM wrote “ALL sites will be closed at close of business tomorrow.”