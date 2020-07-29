Second man arrested in South Adams Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a second person in connection to a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of South Adams Street on Friday, July 24.

TPD say 20-year-old Zatoriyan Gould has been charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

Authorities had previously arrested 22-year-old Jacob Davis in connection to the shooting, which occurred following an armed robbery during a drug deal.

TPD says a second suspect was identified at the same time as Davis, but were unable to immediately file charges.

Officials say Gould was taken into custody in Coffee County, Alabama by the Enterprise Police Department on local warrants the same day of Davis’ arrest in Houston County, Ala.

TPD says Gould is awaiting extradition back to Florida from Alabama.

