Tallahassee Police arrest second man in connection to remains found in Gadsden County

(Gray News)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a second man in connection to the remains found of a person in Gadsden County on June 24.

TPD says following the arrest of 38-year-old Rohn Vause, further investigation showed that Vause had assistance in the transportation and burial of remains.

Officials have identified the second suspect as 20-year-old Thomas Bryant. TPD says he was arrested on Wednesday in Marianna.

Bryant is facing charges of accessory after the fact and mishandling of human remains.

