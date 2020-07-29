Tallahassee police investigating shooting near Rumba Lane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened near Rumba Lane Tuesday evening.

Police say officers were called to the area around 6:45 p.m. after they received a call saying two men were shooting guns in the area. The officers did not find any victims or evidence of a shooting, the press release said.

Minutes later, a report of a crash at the intersection of Gadsden Street and Seventh Avenue came in, TPD says. Officers found two men in a vehicle suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, TPD says. Both were taken to a hospital in the area for treatment.

The crash did involve another vehicle, but no injuries were reported, the press release said.

TPD says it interviewed both men about the incident, but they gave conflicting statements, so an exact scene could not be established.

If you have any information about this shooting, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.