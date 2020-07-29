Valdosta Police Department to host Citizen’s Police Academy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it will host its Citizen’s Police Academy beginning September 10.

The academy will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays from September 10 until November 5.

“The goal of this nine week program is to give citizens a better understanding of the internal workings of a modern day law enforcement agency, and at the same time, promote a team concept between the Valdosta Police Department and the citizens we serve,” the press release said.

The academy presents students with a variety of topics that will help them gain a better understanding of how law enforcement works, the release said. Students will tour the Valodsta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, partake in shooting simulation training and ride along with patrol officers.

Additionally, they will learn the purpose of each bureau within the department, VPD says. The academy is free to attend.

If you’re interested in the academy, contact Captain Kari Williams at 229-293-3099 or Williams@ValdostaCity.com for an application.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.