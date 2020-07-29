Valdosta softball excited about youthful lineup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcats enter the beginning of their softball campaign with a young team across the diamond.

Head coach Kimberly Kelsie estimates she’ll have five or six freshmen starting come opening day on August 6.

Last season, VHS went 4-24, but this offseason many of them played travel ball and worked on their games individually.

Kelsie says that success is not always measured by wins and loss and, overall, her and the team are excited for the season.

”We have a lot of teamwork and I see a lot of confidence,” freshman first basement Jailyne Sirmans said. “If they miss a ball, they are not getting down on themselves, they’ll pick each other up and say, ‘you got it.’”

”Right now, we have a lot of ninth grade girls that just came up,” Kelsie said. “For now, the season to me is looking pretty promising with the upcoming ninth graders. We have some returners, so I believe our season will be going great for us this year.”

Valdosta opens their year at Berrien County.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.