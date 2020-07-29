Advertisement

What’s Brewing? July 29, 2020

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
News

Leon County Health Department announces new mobile COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Leon County Health Department announces a new mobile COVID-19 testing site

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 29, 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 28, 2020.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

News

Mississippi father drowns trying to save son on St. George Island

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Mississippi family was enjoying a quiet day at the beach when rip currents caught their son off guard; things quickly took a tragic turn.

News

Tracking the tropics: Disturbance pelting Leeward Islands with heavy rain, gusty wind

Updated: 1 hour ago
At 11 a.m., the disturbance was located 940 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

News

New start date for Leon County Schools will not impact start date for fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
The delay to the start of the school year will not impact the beginning of the fall sports season for LCS, according to the county's athletic director.

News

Leon County School Board votes to delay start to school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
The board hopes the move will give teachers and families more time to prepare for the school year.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? July 29, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 29, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

News

GMS live interview with NASA mechatronics engineer Zach Ousnamer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
GMS live interview with NASA mechatronics engineer Zach Ousnamer