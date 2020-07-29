News
Weather
Hurricane Headquarters
Sports
Community Classroom
Open For Business
ShareIt!
Livestream
Home
News
Basketball
Crime
Education
High School
International
Investigation
Mlb
National
Sports
Nfl
Politics
Regional
Sports
State
Traffic
Travel
Trending
Weather
Weather
Eye Cams
Pinpoint Radar Plus
Map Room
Severe Weather Center
Hurricane Headquarters
Sports
College
Seminoles
Rattlers
Blazers
Eagles
FHSAA
GHSA
Highlight Of The Week
Fish & Game Forecast
Scoreboard
Livestream
Politics
Election Results
Whats Brewing
Community
Gas Prices
Arrests
In The Spotlight
Eye On Health
Health Alert
Open For Business
Rescan Information
Contests
Recipes
Shop | Double Dollar Deals
Shop | Ask The Experts
Shop | VIP Player's Card
Shop | Wellness Club
Live Events
ShareIt!
Contact Us
Careers
Internships
WCTV-2
In The Spotlight Agreement Form
Submit A News Tip
WCTV Daily Email
Military Greetings
MomsEveryday
Proud To Be Local
COVID-19 Map
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Usual Suspects
Dr. Oz
Apartment Guide
Holiday Vacations
Tallahassee Skyview
Advertisement
What’s Brewing? July 29, 2020
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
What’s Brewing? July 29, 2020
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Leon County Health Department announces new mobile COVID-19 testing site
Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By
Will Desautelle
The Leon County Health Department announces a new mobile COVID-19 testing site
News
Leon County Booking Report: July 29, 2020
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 28, 2020.
News
BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans
Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By
WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.
News
Mississippi father drowns trying to save son on St. George Island
Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Mississippi family was enjoying a quiet day at the beach when rip currents caught their son off guard; things quickly took a tragic turn.
Latest News
News
Tracking the tropics: Disturbance pelting Leeward Islands with heavy rain, gusty wind
Updated: 1 hour ago
At 11 a.m., the disturbance was located 940 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.
News
New start date for Leon County Schools will not impact start date for fall sports
Updated: 1 hour ago
The delay to the start of the school year will not impact the beginning of the fall sports season for LCS, according to the county's athletic director.
News
Leon County School Board votes to delay start to school year
Updated: 1 hour ago
The board hopes the move will give teachers and families more time to prepare for the school year.
Whats Brewing
What's Brewing? July 29, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
News
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 29, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
News
GMS live interview with NASA mechatronics engineer Zach Ousnamer
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Ryan Kaufman
GMS live interview with NASA mechatronics engineer Zach Ousnamer