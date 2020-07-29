Advertisement

World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

By Chloe Harden
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For Master Sergeant James Barineau, today will be one to remember, as he celebrates his 102nd birthday!

His secret to living this long?

"I am taking it one day at a time," he says.

These days, you can find Barineau taking it one day at a time at the Magnolia House, an assisted living facility in Quincy.

Unable to see his family after the start of the pandemic, Barineau was given quite the treat, this afternoon - surprise visits from his children.

"We got to see him through the window on Father's Day," says James' son, Jim Barineau. "But to be out here with him, being able to talk to him is just great."

For this 102 year old, this celebration will stay with him for years to come.

"Now, this is making me feel so much but this is the greatest thing that ever happened to me, I reckon," James says with a smile.

His children, giving him the gift of family; a gift fitting of 102, according to the happy Air Force one veteran.

“Well this was such a big surprise to him because last night I said, ‘Well, Daddy, we hope we’ll get to wave at you through the window.‘ So he didn’t expect all this but this has been wonderful,” says Anita Gibson, James’ daughter.

When asked how they plan on topping birthday number 102, the veteran's children laughed and said, "We don't know but we'll figure out something, we'll certainly do something."

After a surprise like today, Barineau is already looking forward to what his family has planned for birthday number 103!

