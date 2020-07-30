10-month-old girl critically injured in shooting on Chicago freeway

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) - The family of a 10-month-old baby is pleading for justice after she was shot and critically injured while in a car on a Chicago freeway. A reward for information that could lead to an arrest is being offered.

Ny’Ori Askew was in the hospital fighting for her life the day she turned 10 months old. She was shot in the shoulder Monday while in the backseat of a car on Chicago’s Bishop Ford Freeway. She remained in critical condition at the hospital, as of Tuesday morning.

“I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do. She was too young to deserve this,” said Tiara Smothers, the baby’s great aunt. “She a happy baby. Everybody know she a happy baby. All she do is laugh. I can’t even focus on her joy right now because I’m imagining her pain.”

Ny’Ori’s family is pleading with the public to help find her shooter. Community organization I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, which works to stop gun violence, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"My niece fighting for her life because somebody came and shot up a car on the expressway, not even knowing if this was your intended target, just shooting," Smothers said.

Illinois State Police said it is not yet known what led to the shooting. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were not injured.

At least 14 children under 18 years old have died in Chicago from gun violence since June 20, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. Four of them were 10 years old or younger.

State Police said this shooting is the 65th they’ve responded to this year, up from 34 shootings in the same period in 2019.

