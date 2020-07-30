Black Forrest StuffedCake
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- 1 -8″ Your favorite Chocolate cake
- Chocolate cake recipe
- 2 cups (390g) all purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ Cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 cups (336g) unsalted butter, room temp
- 2 cups (414g) sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 Cup milk
- 1 Cup Hot Water
- ½ cup Oil
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- Chocolate cake recipe
- Cheesecake Batter
- 3 packs of Cream Cheese (24 oz)
- 1 ½ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 3 eggs
- Cherries
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1: Bake Chocolate Cake - Mix in the following order - Dry ingredients mixed well, then fold in eggs..oils then milk, and water.
Step 2: Bake Cheesecake by mixing softened cream cheese, and sugar then eggs
Step 3: Spray cupcake pan with baking spray and press crushed cake around the sides of the cupcake cavity.
Step 4: Fill with cheesecake mixture then add cherry
Step 5: Bake on 350 degrees for 25 minutes
Step 6: Refrigerate and top with icing and shaved chocolate.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.