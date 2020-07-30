Advertisement

Black Forrest StuffedCake

Published: Jul. 30, 2020
INGREDIENTS

  • 1 -8″ Your favorite Chocolate cake 
    • Chocolate cake recipe
      • 2 cups (390g) all purpose flour
      • 1 1/2  teaspoon baking powder
      • ¾ Cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
      • 1/2 tsp salt
      • 1 1/2 cups (336g) unsalted butter, room temp
      • 2 cups (414g) sugar
      • 2 eggs
      • 1 Cup milk 
      • 1 Cup Hot Water
      • ½ cup Oil
      • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • Cheesecake Batter
  • 3 packs of Cream Cheese (24 oz)
  • 1 ½  cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 3 eggs
  • Cherries

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1: Bake Chocolate Cake - Mix in the following order - Dry ingredients mixed well, then fold in eggs..oils then milk, and water. 

Step 2: Bake Cheesecake by mixing softened cream cheese, and sugar then eggs

Step 3: Spray cupcake pan with baking spray and press crushed cake around the sides of the cupcake cavity. 

Step 4: Fill with cheesecake mixture then add cherry

Step 5: Bake on 350 degrees for 25 minutes

Step 6: Refrigerate and top with icing and shaved chocolate.   

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Recipes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Baker Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes joined WCTV at noon to showcase this recipe.

