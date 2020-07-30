Black Forrest StuffedCake

INGREDIENTS

1 -8″ Your favorite Chocolate cake Chocolate cake recipe 2 cups (390g) all purpose flour 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder ¾ Cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder 1/2 tsp salt 1 1/2 cups (336g) unsalted butter, room temp 2 cups (414g) sugar 2 eggs 1 Cup milk 1 Cup Hot Water ½ cup Oil 2 tsp vanilla extract

Cheesecake Batter

3 packs of Cream Cheese (24 oz)

1 ½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

3 eggs

Cherries

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1: Bake Chocolate Cake - Mix in the following order - Dry ingredients mixed well, then fold in eggs..oils then milk, and water.

Step 2: Bake Cheesecake by mixing softened cream cheese, and sugar then eggs

Step 3: Spray cupcake pan with baking spray and press crushed cake around the sides of the cupcake cavity.

Step 4: Fill with cheesecake mixture then add cherry

Step 5: Bake on 350 degrees for 25 minutes

Step 6: Refrigerate and top with icing and shaved chocolate.

