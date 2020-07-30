Buildings close, classes go virtual after COVID cases at Public Safety Institute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Public Safety Institute has closed two buildings and gone to virtual instruction for a law enforcement class after three employees and three students tested positive for COVID-19.

Tallahassee Community College Vice President Al Moran says the three part-time employees tested positive last Friday. Two work in the dining hall. One is a custodian in the dormitory. The dining hall and dorm are both now closed, expected to reopen Monday.

All of FPSI’s buildings are being deeply disinfected and sanitized, according to Moran.

Meantime, the institute’s law enforcement training class run by TCC has temporarily shifted its approximately 30 students into virtual training after three students tested positive for coronavirus, Moran says.

“TCC is fully committed to ensuring the health and safety of its faculty, staff and students as the College continues to immediately respond to the unique challenges posed by the virus,” Moran said.

A number of other agencies also use the FPSI for training, including the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the Florida Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.