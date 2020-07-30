Advertisement

Buildings close, classes go virtual after COVID cases at Public Safety Institute

Dormitory
Dormitory(FPSI/TCC)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Public Safety Institute has closed two buildings and gone to virtual instruction for a law enforcement class after three employees and three students tested positive for COVID-19.

Tallahassee Community College Vice President Al Moran says the three part-time employees tested positive last Friday. Two work in the dining hall. One is a custodian in the dormitory. The dining hall and dorm are both now closed, expected to reopen Monday.

All of FPSI’s buildings are being deeply disinfected and sanitized, according to Moran.

Meantime, the institute’s law enforcement training class run by TCC has temporarily shifted its approximately 30 students into virtual training after three students tested positive for coronavirus, Moran says.

“TCC is fully committed to ensuring the health and safety of its faculty, staff and students as the College continues to immediately respond to the unique challenges posed by the virus,” Moran said.

A number of other agencies also use the FPSI for training, including the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the Florida Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Dishay Henderson has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

News

Judge issues stay in Marsy’s Law case, keeping police officers’ names confidential

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
A Leon Circuit Judge has ruled to enforce an automatic stay on the release of the names of the two Tallahassee Police Department officers involved in the May 27 shooting of Tony McDade.

News

Two men indicted for conspiracy, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The indictment charges Isaleb Anofils, 31, of Vero Beach, and Donyell Garland, 32, of Tallahassee.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías develops, moves northwest in Caribbean

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
The official forecast has the cone shifted east away from the Big Bend and South Georgia, with the cone over most of the Florida peninsula as computer model guidance moved eastward.

Latest News

News

Police: Florida couple jailed for refusing to quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two residents of the Florida Keys have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

News

Woman dies in crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
FHP says the incident occurred on Flat Creek Road, about one mile east of CR-270-A.

News

New York man wins $1M playing Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
A New York man wins $1M playing the Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 30, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 29, 2020.

News

Florida pediatricians give their take on students going back to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s very plausible to send kids back to school soon, but some requirements are needed.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 30, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 30, 2020