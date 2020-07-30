FAMU COVID-19 testing site to reverse course, open Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health says its FAMU Bragg Stadium COVID-19 testing site will be open on Friday after the state previously announced all state-run testing sites would be closed over the weekend due to potential impacts from now Tropical Storm Isaias.

DOH says, because of a change in tracking models for the storm, the site at Bragg Stadium will be open on Friday will be open as usual.

The department did not say if the status of the state-run COVID-19 site at Home Depot has changed.

