Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee confirms COVID-19 deaths of four patients

The Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee has confirmed four patients have died from COVID-19 Thursday.
By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee has confirmed four of its patients have died from COVID-19.

FSH told WCTV Tuesday there were 59 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents at its facility.

FSH says since March, the department has implemented critical mitigation strategies, such as suspending visitation and admissions, increased supplies of personal protective equipment, symptom screening of staff and residents, enhanced disinfecting and sanitation practices, mandatory testing, and isolation and quarantine protocols to keep this virus out of its facilities.

FSH says it also has ordered mandatory testing for both staff and residents this week, which started on Monday. Any staff testing positive will require a negative test result before returning to work and must quarantine in accordance with DOH guidelines in the meantime. Residents who are positive will be relocated to quarantine units until a negative test result is received.

In a statement sent to WCTV, Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell says he has deployed DCF executive leadership to FSH to assess onsite operations. He also says he has requested to have the DOH Incident Management Team visit the facility to provide clinical support and make recommendations to stop the spread of the virus among staff and residents.

“I want to reassure the family, friends and loved one of the residents and staff at all Florida mental health treatment facilities that I do not take these deaths lightly,” Poppell says.

DCF says the DOH and Agency for Healthcare Administration has been on-site and advising the department since the early stages of the pandemic.

