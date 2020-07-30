Advertisement

Former Rattler Jones nets eight in pro debut

Louisville's Jazmine Jones (23) drives against Florida State's Kourtney Weber (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Louisville's Jazmine Jones (23) drives against Florida State's Kourtney Weber (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WCTV) - Former FAMU DRS standout Jazmine Jones netted eight points in 12 minutes off the bench in her professional debut as the New York Liberty fell to the Dallas Wings, 93-80, Wednesday night at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Jones, who did not play in the Liberty’s opener this past Saturday, went 3-10 from the floor and 1-2 from deep.

Jones added a made free throw, a defensive rebound and a steal to her statline.

The former Louisville Cardinal netted her first career bucket with a minute to play in the first quarter, taking a bounce pass and pulling up from the elbow to bring the Liberty within two, 16-14.

The Liberty, who are 0-2 to begin the 2020 campaign, will take on the Atlanta Dream on Friday at 7 p.m.

Jones was drafted in the first round of this past April’s WNBA Draft, with the 12th overall selection.

