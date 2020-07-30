Former Rattler Jones nets eight in pro debut

BRADENTON, Fla. (WCTV) - Former FAMU DRS standout Jazmine Jones netted eight points in 12 minutes off the bench in her professional debut as the New York Liberty fell to the Dallas Wings, 93-80, Wednesday night at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Jones, who did not play in the Liberty’s opener this past Saturday, went 3-10 from the floor and 1-2 from deep.

Jones added a made free throw, a defensive rebound and a steal to her statline.

The former Louisville Cardinal netted her first career bucket with a minute to play in the first quarter, taking a bounce pass and pulling up from the elbow to bring the Liberty within two, 16-14.

.@Jazmine_Jones4 knocks down the jumper for her first career points! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/s21Ya683dC — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) July 30, 2020

The Liberty, who are 0-2 to begin the 2020 campaign, will take on the Atlanta Dream on Friday at 7 p.m.

Jones was drafted in the first round of this past April’s WNBA Draft, with the 12th overall selection.

