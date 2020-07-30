Free antibody testing at Valdosta’s annual blood drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta fire and police departments went head-to-head on Wednesday in a blood drive competition they called the Battle of the Badges.

It’s an annual event for the city, but amid the pandemic, there was a new sense of urgency this year. Free antibody testing was provided as convalescent plasma is in dire need.

“Anybody that has recovered from COVID, convalescent plasma is critically needed,” Terry Jenkins, the executive director of American Red Cross in Valdosta, told WCTV.

In a press release, the organization says they’re facing an “emergency shortage”, and donations are being distributed faster than they’re coming in.

According to health care officials at South Georgia Medical Center, patients who have recovered from the coronavirus can help current COVID-19 patients recover quicker by donating their plasma and can sometimes even save them.

“So if anybody has had COVID, and you’ve recovered,” Jenkins said. “We are encouraging people to consider donating that convalescent plasma.”

But for those never testing positive for the virus, Jenkins says simply donating a single unit of blood can help save up to three lives.

“If you’re able to donate plasma, especially if you’ve already had COVID, you know, seeing the research and stuff on it. It can really help,” Valdosta resident, nurse and Wednesday donor Meredith Touchton said. “And it’s also really cool just to be able to get tested for the antibodies, since they’re saying so many people could have been asymptomatic.”

The blood drive battle was open to the public from 2-8 p.m. All donors were asked to choose a side: guns or hoses. It’s a friendly fight for the most blood donations raised.

“We won for the first time last year, so I’m hoping we can back it up this year,” Lieutenant Scottie Johns with the Valdosta Police Department said. “I’ve only seen one fireman here so far, so hopefully we’ll take em.”

The team attracting the most donors will earn a coveted trophy and bragging rights.

“Well hopefully we can pull out a win,” Lieutenant Dereck Willis with the Valdosta Fire Department said. “It’s not looking too good right now. But you know, it’s early. We’re out working, and so we’ll pull it out.”

Both teams say, though, the true winners are the ones receiving their donations.

If you missed the event and would like to donate, you can do so by visiting the American Red Cross in Valdosta. Jenkins says you can save about 20 minutes during your visit by downloading their app and pre-registering.

