Godby’s Spivey-Simms to continue career with Johnson and Wales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Recent Godby graduate Keyzyiah Spivey-Simms has signed a scholarship to continue her basketball career.

Spivey-Simms is headed to Johnson and Wales University.

On a Zoom call set up by Godby girls’ basketball coach Chelsea Johnson Muir, Spivey-Simms was congratulated by her former teachers and teammates.

Spivey-Simms said she made the choice without visiting the campus, saying she knew after talking with the coach.

”Whether it was about my day or basketball,” Spivey-Simms said, “She didn’t always talk about basketball. She also wanted to know about my well being. So that reared me towards her too.”

Spivey-Simms will attend the Charlotte campus and major in fashion, retail and merchandising.

