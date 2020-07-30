Advertisement

Godby’s Spivey-Simms to continue career with Johnson and Wales

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Recent Godby graduate Keyzyiah Spivey-Simms has signed a scholarship to continue her basketball career.

Spivey-Simms is headed to Johnson and Wales University.

On a Zoom call set up by Godby girls’ basketball coach Chelsea Johnson Muir, Spivey-Simms was congratulated by her former teachers and teammates.

Spivey-Simms said she made the choice without visiting the campus, saying she knew after talking with the coach.

”Whether it was about my day or basketball,” Spivey-Simms said, “She didn’t always talk about basketball. She also wanted to know about my well being. So that reared me towards her too.”

Spivey-Simms will attend the Charlotte campus and major in fashion, retail and merchandising.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Former Rattler Jones nets eight in pro debut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Jones, who did not play in the Liberty’s opener this past Saturday, went 3-10 from the floor and 1-2 from deep.

Seminoles

Peach Bowl Kickoff releases statement following ACC schedule announcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl has released a statement regarding the ACC’s announcement of how their 2020 football season will work.

Sports

ACC announces plans for 2020 football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled its plans for the 2020 football and fall Olympic sports seasons in light of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Seminoles

ACC unveils plan for Olympic fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled its plans for the 2020 football and fall Olympic sports seasons in light of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Seminoles

ACC announces plans for 2020 football season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Atlantic Coast Conference has unveiled their plans for the 2020 football and fall Olympic sports seasons in light of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Seminoles

Four-star center Butler commits to Florida State

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Nee
Florida State landed a commitment from Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal four-star center John Butler on Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Valdosta softball excited about youthful lineup

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Valdosta Wildcats enter the beginning of their softball campaign with a young team across the diamond.

Sports

New start date for Leon County Schools will not impact start date for fall sports

Updated: 16 hours ago
The delay to the start of the school year will not impact the beginning of the fall sports season for LCS, according to the county's athletic director.

GHSA

Valdosta softball excited about youthful lineup

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta Wildcats enter the beginning of their softball campaign with a young team across the diamond.

FHSAA

New start date for Leon County Schools will not impact start date for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The delay to the start of the school year for Leon County Schools will not impact the beginning of the fall sports season for LCS programs, according to county athletic director Scott Hansen.