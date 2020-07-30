Advertisement

Governor extends evictions moratorium for Floridians until September

State leaders have extended mortgage foreclosure and evictions relief to Floridians until September 1, 2020.
State leaders have extended mortgage foreclosure and evictions relief to Floridians until September 1, 2020.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - Wednesday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-180 extending the state’s moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and evictions relief.

The order was extended through September 1st.

You can read the Executive Order in its entirety below.

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-180

(Limited Extension of Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief)

WHEREAS, Executive Order 20-94, as extended by Executive Orders 20-121. 20-137 and 20-159. expires on August I, 2020, unless extended; and

WHEREAS. Executive Order 20-94, as extended, requires amendment to ensure that mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief is limited to single-family mortgagors and residential tenants adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florid a. by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section (l)(a) of the Florida Constitution, Chapter 252. Florida Statutes. and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order to take immediate effect:

Section 1. Section 1 of Executive Order 20-94 is amended to read, as follows:

A. I hereby suspend and toll any statute providing for final action at the conclusion of a mortgage foreclosure proceeding under Florida law solely when the proceeding arises from non-payment of mortgage by a single-family mortgagor adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

B. For purposes of this section, adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency means loss of employment, diminished wages or business income, or other monetary loss realized during the Florida State of Emergency directly impacting the ability of a single-family mortgagor to make mortgage payments.

C . Nothing in this Executive Order shall be construed to suspend or otherwise affect foreclosure proceedings unrelated to non-payment of mortgage.

Section 2 . Section 2 of Executive Order 20-94 is amended to read, as follows:

A . I hereby suspend and toll any statute providing for final action at the conclusion of an eviction proceeding under Florida law solely when the proceeding a rises from non-payment of rent by a residential tenant adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

B. For purposes of this section, adversely affected by the COVlD-19 emergency means loss of employment, diminished wages or business income, o r other monetary loss realized during the Florida State of Emergency directly impacting the ability of a residential tenant to make rent payments.

C. Nothing in t his Executive Order shall be construed to suspend o r otherwise affect eviction proceedings unrelated to non-payment of rent.

Section 3. Section 3 of Executive Order 20-94 is amended to read. as follows:

Nothing in this Executive Order shall be construed as relieving an individual from his or her obligation to make mortgage payments or rent payments. All payments. including tolled payments, are due when an individual is no longer adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

Section 4. I hereby extend Executive Order 20-94, as extended by Executive Orders 20-121, 20-13 7 and 20-159, and as amended herein, until 12:0 l a.m. on September I. 2020.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Former Rattler Jones nets eight in pro debut

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Jones, who did not play in the Liberty’s opener this past Saturday, went 3-10 from the floor and 1-2 from deep.

News

‘I would like to go back’: Parents, students continue to weigh plans for upcoming semester

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Leon County parents are sharing their concerns about how the upcoming fall semester will play out.

Seminoles

Peach Bowl Kickoff releases statement following ACC schedule announcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl has released a statement regarding the ACC’s announcement of how their 2020 football season will work.

News

Free antibody testing at Valdosta’s annual blood drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Valdosta fire and police departments went head-to-head on Wednesday in a blood drive competition they called the Battle of the Badges.

Latest News

News

Emergency Management prepares for potential storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
But preparations are impacted by this pandemic as COVID forces changes to how groups are operating.

News

Burnette trial delayed until January 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
The trial of Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette has been delayed until January 2021.

News

Leon County Schools reopening plan includes COVID-19 response team

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Board unanimously voted on a re-opening plan and approved a tentative budget for the school year; the plan includes a new COVID-19 response team.

News

Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, July 29.

News

Leon County Schools reopening plan includes COVID-19 response team

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Board unanimously voted on a re-opening plan and approved a tentative budget for the school year; the plan includes a new COVID-19 response team.

Weather

Disturbance in Caribbean could become named storm Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The disturbance west of the Lesser Antilles has a chance to become Tropical Storm Isaías Wednesday night.