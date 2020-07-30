‘I would like to go back’: Parents, students continue to weigh plans for upcoming semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County parents are sharing their concerns about how the upcoming fall semester will play out.

Parents are given the option of brick and mortar, the Leon Virtual School, or the digital academy.

Leon County mom, Erica Spangler, and her daughter, Norah Grabb, decided to choose the digital academy option.

Norah will be an incoming sixth-grader and was excited for the upcoming school year.

“I would like to go back to Swift Creek, I just don’t know if I want to do the live version,” said Norah.

Because of COVID-19, she and her mom decided it was best for her to enroll at the digital academy.

But under the digital academy plan, teachers may have to split their attention between those in the classroom and those online.

“I feel if we were on video the whole time it would be harder for the teacher to explain it and for kids to understand it,” said Norah.

But as a mom, Erica says she is concerned that her child and other students may be sidelined because the teacher will be juggling many roles.

“I don’t think that either group would have their needs met and as an educator that has experience in both worlds I know I wouldn’t be able to do it effectively so I wouldn’t expect teachers that are already overwhelmed, their scared being able to do that,” said Erica Spangler.

The Leon County School Board chair, Dee Dee Rasmussen, explains their goal for the hybrid option is to provide students with as many courses as they would normally be offered.

“We can offer the array of courses on the digital space like we do on the physical space and two we know that our students and teachers will feel healthy and safer if they’re able to socially distance,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen adds every school may look different this upcoming semester, and that principals do have the power to decide if a teacher will simultaneously teach digital and brick and mortar students.

She suggests if parents have any concerns to reach out to their child’s principal.

