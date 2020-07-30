Advertisement

Judge issues stay in Marsy’s Law case, keeping police officers’ names confidential

Judge Dodson's Thursday ruling enforces an automatic stay on the release of the officer names.
Judge Dodson's Thursday ruling enforces an automatic stay on the release of the officer names.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon Circuit Judge has ruled to enforce an automatic stay on the release of the names of the two Tallahassee Police Department officers involved in the May 27 shooting of Tony McDade.

Judge Dodson ruled on July 24 that Marsy’s Law does not apply to police officers when acting in the line of duty, ordering the City of Tallahassee to release the officers’ names. The Police Benevolent Association quickly filed a notice of appeal, including a request for an automatic stay.

The City and the intervenors in the case, or the “News Media,” both opposed the stay.

The Judge’s latest decision means the names of the two officers will not be made public, despite public records requests from multiple media outlets.

After the May 27 officer-involved shooting, the PBA filed an emergency injunction to keep the City of Tallahassee from releasing the names. The case will now move up to the First District Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

