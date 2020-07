TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the live launch below. More information can be found here: CLICK HERE.

LIVE: NASA TV brings us coverage of today's Mars rover launch LIVE: NASA TV brings us coverage of today's Mars rover launch scheduled to take place at 7:50 a.m. More info: https://www.wctv.tv/video/2020/07/29/gms-live-interview-with-nasa-mechatronics-engineer-zach-ousnamer/ Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.