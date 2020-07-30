Advertisement

Logan County, Ky. woman mistakenly planted seeds from China, and this is what happened

This is what sprouted when a woman mistakenly planted the seeds she received from China in June.
This is what sprouted when a woman mistakenly planted the seeds she received from China in June.(Tiffany Lowery)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman in Logan County said she received seeds back in June and believed they were from her planting club, so she planted them.

“I didn’t realize it was a thing until I saw it on the news,” Tiffany Lowery said.

The image she shared with 13 News shows seeds and a package with Chinese postage, similar to what has been shared by various news outlets and officials.

Seeds and packaging Logan Co. woman received from China back in June.
Seeds and packaging Logan Co. woman received from China back in June.

After receiving the seeds she planted them, and a plant sprouted in a pot near her house.

“I planted them not realizing it was a bad thing. I was in a gift giving group on Facebook and thought it was from one of the members.”

Lowery said once she realized the seeds were not to be planted, she contacted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. According to Lowery, KDA told her to either burn the plant or double bag it and throw it in the trash. She tried to burn the plant, but said it was difficult, so has triple bagged it, but has not thrown it in the trash yet.

Meanwhile, KDA has released a statement to 13 News regarding guidance on what to do with plants that have sprouted from the seeds. The department is still waiting on advisement from the USDA-APHIS on the matter.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we reached out again to USDA-APHIS for further guidance on what to do with plant material,” said Sean Southard, Director of Communications for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

“We encourage all those who have received unsolicited seeds to bag the seeds and send them to USDA-APHIS Plant Protection Quarantine in Hebron, Kentucky. We have been in communication with USDA-APHIS and they continue to investigate this matter. We expect further guidance soon from USDA and once we have that, we will certainly communicate it to the public,” explained Southard.

Individuals who have received suspicious packages with seeds should put them in an airtight bag and ship them to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Division of Plant Protection Quarantine at USDA-APHIS PPQ, P.O. Box 475, Hebron, Kentucky 41048.

Individuals are also encouraged to contact the Kentucky Department of Agriculture at (502) 573-0282 or e-mail ag.web@ky.gov.

MORE: Cave City woman among hundreds who receives mysterious seeds from China

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Strong, gas-like odor causes evacuation at Leon Health Clinic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Leon County Health Department says the source of the smell near the Roberts & Stevens Clinic at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road is being investigated.

News

Buildings close, classes go virtual after COVID cases at Public Safety Institute

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Florida Public Safety Institute has closed two buildings and gone to virtual instruction for its recruiting class after three employees and three law enforcement students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Tallahassee man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Dishay Henderson has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

News

Judge issues stay in Marsy’s Law case, keeping police officers’ names confidential

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A Leon Circuit Judge has ruled to enforce an automatic stay on the release of the names of the two Tallahassee Police Department officers involved in the May 27 shooting of Tony McDade.

News

Two men indicted for conspiracy, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The indictment charges Isaleb Anofils, 31, of Vero Beach, and Donyell Garland, 32, of Tallahassee.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías develops, moves northwest in Caribbean

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The official forecast has the cone shifted east away from the Big Bend and South Georgia, with the cone over most of the Florida peninsula as computer model guidance moved eastward.

News

Police: Florida couple jailed for refusing to quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two residents of the Florida Keys have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

News

Woman dies in crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
FHP says the incident occurred on Flat Creek Road, about one mile east of CR-270-A.

News

New York man wins $1M playing Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
A New York man wins $1M playing the Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 30, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 29, 2020.

News

Florida pediatricians give their take on students going back to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s very plausible to send kids back to school soon, but some requirements are needed.