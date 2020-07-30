Advertisement

New York man wins $1M playing Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

Ludovic Marcovici, of Lido Beach, New York, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $15 million GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game
By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Lottery has announced that Ludovic Marcovici, of Lido Beach, New York, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $15 million Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.00.

The Florida Lottery says Marcovici purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 6627 Boynton Beach Blvd. in Boynton Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition game launched in February 2019 and features six top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.

The Florida Lottery says Scratch-Off games comprise approximately 69% of its ticket sales and it generated more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.

To help protect employees and players during the COVID-19 outbreak, Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices remain closed to the public until further notice.

Players who have winning tickets are encouraged to utilize the Lottery’s secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or their nearest district office.

The Florida Lottery says all claim deadlines have been extended, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until its offices reopen to the public. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com/closures.

