Peach Bowl Kickoff releases statement following ACC schedule announcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl has released a statement regarding the ACC’s announcement of how their 2020 football season will work.

The ACC’s announcement effectively cancels all three previously canceled games for the 2020 CPeach Bowl Kickoff series, which included matchups between Florida State and West Virginia, Virginia and Georgia, and North Carolina and Auburn.

Gary Stokan, the CEO & President of Peach Bowl, Inc., released the following statement on Wednesday night.

We certainly understand the ACC is doing what they feel is in the best interest of the conference and the health of their teams, staff and student athletes, and as our partners, we support them in that decision. However, we are disappointed we will lose the opportunity to host Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina and their fans in our scheduled Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games this season. We still look forward to hosting two top 10 teams in our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Two matchups are slated for the 2021 event; Miami and Alabama, and Louisville and Ole Miss.

