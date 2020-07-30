Peach Bowl Kickoff releases statement following ACC schedule announcement
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl has released a statement regarding the ACC’s announcement of how their 2020 football season will work.
The ACC’s announcement effectively cancels all three previously canceled games for the 2020 CPeach Bowl Kickoff series, which included matchups between Florida State and West Virginia, Virginia and Georgia, and North Carolina and Auburn.
Gary Stokan, the CEO & President of Peach Bowl, Inc., released the following statement on Wednesday night.
Two matchups are slated for the 2021 event; Miami and Alabama, and Louisville and Ole Miss.
