Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Stone Temple Pilots are bringing their live show to online audiences on Friday.

The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

“I realize we do play a lot of those songs live … but to be able to do it as a complete body of work in its entirety, was very cool to do that,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo. “I thought, ‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’”

This will be the first the band has performed ‘Core’ in its entirety since its early days. STP formed in San Diego in 1989 and signed a record deal three years later.

“When we first started touring in ’92, it was really all the material we had,” DeLeo said. “We would play … the 10 or so songs that are on that record and that was our repertoire.”

“Core” won the band the best hard rock performance Grammy in 1994 and contains some of their biggest hits, including “Plush.”

In addition to the Friday night concert, which streams at 8 p.m. Eastern, STP will also be releasing audio of past concerts through Nugs TV.

The pay-per-view webcast is $9.99.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

National

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee as state sites prepare to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
A new, temporary COVID-19 testing site opened up in Tallahassee on Thursday.

Latest News

National

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

News

FAMU COVID-19 testing site to reverse course, open Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Department of Health says, because of a change in tracking models for Tropical Storm Isaias the site at Bragg Stadium will be open on Friday will be open as usual.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías moves through the Dominican Republic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The official forecast has the cone shifted east away from the Big Bend and South Georgia, with the cone over most of the Florida peninsula as computer model guidance moved eastward.

News

Charting the Waters: NOAA works to update Apalachicola’s Nautical Charts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Every day, sailors from Apalachicola to Carrabelle take to the gulf, filling nets with the day’s catch. Those who work on the water often rely on nautical charts provided by NOAA to stay safe at sea.

News

NOAA works to update Apalachicola’s Nautical Charts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Now, for the first time in more than 50 years, NOAA is spending millions of dollars to update the nautical charts around Apalachicola.