Strong, gas-like odor causes evacuation at Leon Health Clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department says one of its clinics on Old Bainbridge Road was safely evacuated after reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.

The department says the source of the smell near the Roberts & Stevens Clinic at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road is being investigated.

The city and county were told about the strong smell, and clinic staff and other personnel were told to evacuate and close the building, according to the department. No injuries were reported in this incident.

A spokesperson from the City of Tallahassee says there is no indication of a gas leak from the city’s infrastructure. Leon County has no natural gas infrastructure, according to a county spokesperson. A private company brings in the gas, then city utilities provide the connective tissue to bring it to houses, the county says.

The clinic will stay closed for the rest of Thursday.

“We are still waiting for information on when it is safe to return to the building and resume our essential health care services to our patients and clients,” the press release said.

The consolidated dispatch agency says it has received about a dozen calls about the gas-like smell. The calls first came in a little after 10 a.m. A CDA spokesperson says callers were reporting the smell in the are of Capital Circle NW and Tennessee Street, then migrated east, as far as Capital Circle and Mahan Drive. The Gas Department has been contacted.

