Advertisement

Strong, gas-like odor causes evacuation at Leon Health Clinic

The Leon County Health Department says one of its clinics on Old Bainbridge Road was safely evacuated after reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.
The Leon County Health Department says one of its clinics on Old Bainbridge Road was safely evacuated after reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department says one of its clinics on Old Bainbridge Road was safely evacuated after reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.

The department says the source of the smell near the Roberts & Stevens Clinic at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road is being investigated.

The city and county were told about the strong smell, and clinic staff and other personnel were told to evacuate and close the building, according to the department. No injuries were reported in this incident.

A spokesperson from the City of Tallahassee says there is no indication of a gas leak from the city’s infrastructure. Leon County has no natural gas infrastructure, according to a county spokesperson. A private company brings in the gas, then city utilities provide the connective tissue to bring it to houses, the county says.

The clinic will stay closed for the rest of Thursday.

“We are still waiting for information on when it is safe to return to the building and resume our essential health care services to our patients and clients,” the press release said.

The consolidated dispatch agency says it has received about a dozen calls about the gas-like smell. The calls first came in a little after 10 a.m. A CDA spokesperson says callers were reporting the smell in the are of Capital Circle NW and Tennessee Street, then migrated east, as far as Capital Circle and Mahan Drive. The Gas Department has been contacted.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buildings close, classes go virtual after COVID cases at Public Safety Institute

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Florida Public Safety Institute has closed two buildings and gone to virtual instruction for its recruiting class after three employees and three law enforcement students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Tallahassee man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Dishay Henderson has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

News

Judge issues stay in Marsy’s Law case, keeping police officers’ names confidential

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A Leon Circuit Judge has ruled to enforce an automatic stay on the release of the names of the two Tallahassee Police Department officers involved in the May 27 shooting of Tony McDade.

News

Two men indicted for conspiracy, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The indictment charges Isaleb Anofils, 31, of Vero Beach, and Donyell Garland, 32, of Tallahassee.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías develops, moves northwest in Caribbean

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The official forecast has the cone shifted east away from the Big Bend and South Georgia, with the cone over most of the Florida peninsula as computer model guidance moved eastward.

News

Police: Florida couple jailed for refusing to quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two residents of the Florida Keys have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

News

Woman dies in crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
FHP says the incident occurred on Flat Creek Road, about one mile east of CR-270-A.

News

New York man wins $1M playing Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
A New York man wins $1M playing the Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 30, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 29, 2020.

News

Florida pediatricians give their take on students going back to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s very plausible to send kids back to school soon, but some requirements are needed.