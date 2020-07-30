Advertisement

Temporary COVID-19 testing site opens in Tallahassee as state sites prepare to close

A new, temporary COVID-19 testing site opened up in Tallahassee on Thursday.
A new, temporary COVID-19 testing site opened up in Tallahassee on Thursday.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
The site, operating at Griffin Middle School, is open for Thursday and Friday only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The goal is to accommodate walk-up patients so two other testing sites can close up shop at the end of the day Thursday until, at least, the following Wednesday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management made the call a night earlier to give primary sites time to prepare for the possibility of strong storms.

Thursday afternoon, though, the Florida Department of Health announced the testing site at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium will be open on Friday, as models for Tropical Storm Isaias have shifted away from the Big Bend.

The Bond Community Health Center’s mobile site saw busy crowds in its first morning open: Organizers say they were prepared and expect even more people tomorrow when the other sites are closed all day. They say they have extra supplies, though, to handle the crowds.

Prior to setting up at the middle school, the group has been going to different neighborhoods around the city to try and reach communities in need. Testing at this site is free and open to the public. Organizers say they’re trying to get as many people tested as possible, especially as families get ready to send their kids back to school.

Keenan Jenkins, an administrator with the Bond mobile site, said, “I think it’s very important for us to get tested, be aware of our results so that we can minimize the exposure to the community.”

The group takes appointments as well as the walk-up patients but tells us appointments are already filling up.

Jenkins sees this as a positive sign and said, “It also states that people are aware of what’s going on and they want to know themselves.”

In his opinion, the importance of getting tested has gone through the roof. Results of these tests are expected back within 48 to 72 hours.

