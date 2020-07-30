Testing sites temporarily closed: What happens next?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Across the state of Florida, state COVID-19 testing sites will be closed beginning Friday.

The closure announcement comes ahead of potential tropical storm impacts that are expected to arrive over the weekend into next week.

The testing sites in North Florida that are impacted are the Home Depot testing site and the FAMU Bragg Memorial Stadium site. Starting Friday, until Tuesday, you will not be able to get tested at those sites, or any state-run sites in Florida.

For anyone who has symptoms or wants to get tested, you will still be able to on Thursday. But once the clock strikes 5 p.m., or tests run out, you cannot get tested at a state-site until the middle of next week.

Wednesday afternoon, FAMU’s site was desolate, quiet and empty; the site gives 500 tests a day, but soon that track record will be put on pause.

”Some people will be disappointed,” shares Gloria Lessan, “That they will not be able to do anything.”

Lessan passed by the site to try to get tested as a safety precaution. Now she will have to try her hand at getting tested Thursday, but what if she does not make the cut to submit her swab?

The Florida Department of Health released guidelines urging Floridians to get a self-swab or swab test at a state drive-through site before they close, and results should be produced within 72 hours.

Below is the full statement from the DOH:

Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that all state-supported drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, in anticipation of impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe. All sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to impact Florida with heavy rains and strong winds arriving to South Florida as early as Friday. The sites will remain closed until they are safe to reopen, with all sites anticipated to be reopened at the latest by 8 a.m., Wednesday, August 5.

Free COVID-19 testing remains available through local County Health Departments. Please call in advance for testing through County Health Department, contact information for all counties is available here.

As the storm passes through regions of the state, sites will reopen on a rolling basis to ensure Floridians are able to receive reliable and accessible COVID-19 testing. Testing site re-openings will be posted on FDEM’s social media. The Facebook page is available here and the Twitter page is available here.

Prior to testing sites closing, symptomatic Floridians are encouraged to receive a self-swab test at state-supported drive-thru testing sites. Symptomatic individuals will be prioritized and receive results within 72 hours. While sites are closed, individuals are encouraged to follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the recent Public Health Advisory issued by the Florida Department of Health.

A list of all state-supported testing sites can be found by clicking here.

The Director of Student Health Services at FAMU, Tanya Tatum, says their site does not offer self-swab kits, just nasal swab kits which are administered on site. For those who are not able to get tested Thursday, or get their hands on an at-home kit, she says to follow what many are already practicing,“Wear your mask, social distance, and come as soon as you can for when we reopen.”

But when will that be?

According to the Department of Emergency Management, sites will be open, at the latest by 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Below is their full response:

All state-supported drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close tomorrow at 5 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. As the storm passes through regions, sites will reopen on a rolling basis to ensure Floridians are able to receive reliable and accessible COVID-19 testing. All sites are anticipated to reopen at the latest by 8 a.m., Wednesday, August 5. As sites reopen, the Division will provide updates via social media.

The Division made the decision to close the sites in an abundance of caution for site staff and individuals receiving tests. The sites consist of free-standing structures such as tents, tables and cones that cannot withstand tropical storm winds. During a tropical storm, this could cause dangerous situations for all those at the testing sites.

Free COVID-19 testing remains available through County Health Departments, even while testing sites are temporarily closed.

We encourage you to share with your viewers that symptomatic individuals are prioritized at drive-thru testing sites, and will receive results within 72 hours. While sites are closed, individuals are encouraged to follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the recent Public Health Advisory issued by the Florida Department of Health.

As for FAMU, Tatum shares, “Tuesday we will be reassessing and take care of any damages that may be and reopen on Wednesday.”

Another concern as hurricane season lingers, is if there is a potential for more closures.

“I am always the optimist,” expresses Tatum, “I am hoping we do not have really bad storms here..but it may happen again.”

While some may have been ready to get their results, Lessan shares it is a circumstance that she understands, “It will be okay, there is a reason.”

Tatum also shares that the FAMU site has roughly 30 appointments a day. For those who were set to get tested sometime between Friday-Tuesday, those appointments will be rescheduled.

