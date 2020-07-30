Advertisement

Two men indicted for conspiracy, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft

By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man and 31-year-old Vero Beach man have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, 13 counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a press release. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the indictment.

The indictment charges Isaleb Anofils, 31, of Vero Beach, and Donyell Garland, 32, of Tallahassee. It alleges that Anofils and Garland conspired to defraud federally insured financial institutions between January 1, 2018, and April 9, 2018.

Specifically, the indictment alleges that the two men used a combination of cell phone apps and various internet websites to obtain personally identifiable information on nine individuals.

Anofils and Garland then reportedly used that information to make fraudulent cash withdrawals from ATMs at their victims’ financial institutions. In total, it is alleged that Anofils and Garland fraudulently obtained or attempted to obtain approximately $151,000 in funds to which they were not entitled, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

DOJ says both men face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud counts and an additional two-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, consecutive to any other sentence imposed, for the aggravated identity theft count.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the United States Secret Service. Assistant United States Attorney Justin M. Keen is prosecuting the case.

DOJ says a jury trial for Garland is scheduled for August 24, and Anofil’s jury trial is scheduled for September 28. Each defendant will be tried before the Honorable Chief United States District Judge Mark E. Walker at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee.

