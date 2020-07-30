Advertisement

‘We can’t just call the GHSA to get the trophy’: Thomasville embracing high expectations for 2020

The Thomasville Bulldogs practice before the 2020 season.
The Thomasville Bulldogs practice before the 2020 season.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of high school football teams shy away from high expectations. The Thomasville Bulldogs are not one of those teams.

THS is loaded with offensive talent; head coach Zach Grage says they return 90% of their offensive production from last year’s team, which advanced to the state semifinals and averaged 31.8 points per game.

Coming into 2020, it should be no surprise to see the Bulldogs ranked in the Top 10 of any preseason poll you pick.

Grage thinks his team will show why voters think so highly of the Bulldogs.

“I‘m a big believer in if you tell the kids they are going to be good, they are going to be good. You tell the kids they are going to be bad, they are going to be bad,” Grage said. “I think kids rise and lower to the expectations you set for them.

“We can’t just call the GHSA to get the trophy,” Grage continued. “There’s a lot of work that we have to put in to back those things up. The kids that are here in this community, they know how important it is.”

Thomasville will open the season on September 4 on the road against Brooks County.

