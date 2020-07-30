Advertisement

What’s Brewing? July 30, 2020

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What’s Brewing? July 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New York man wins $1M playing Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
A New York man wins $1M playing the Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 30, 2020

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 29, 2020.

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaías develops, moves northwest in Caribbean

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The official forecast has the cone shifted east away from the Big Bend and South Georgia, with the cone over most of the Florida peninsula as computer model guidance moved eastward.

News

Florida pediatricians give their take on students going back to school

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s very plausible to send kids back to school soon, but some requirements are needed.

Latest News

News

What's Brewing? July 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: July 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola takes a look at the latest developments regarding Tropical Storm Isaias.

News

NASA launches new Mars rover into space

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
LIVE stream of a NASA launch

News

Emergency Management prepares for potential storms

Updated: 10 hours ago
Disaster relief groups are ready to respond to potential Tropical Storm Isaias.

News

Free antibody testing at Valdosta’s annual blood drive

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Valdosta fire and police departments went head-to-head on Wednesday in a blood drive competition they called the Battle of the Badges.

FHSAA

Former Rattler Jones nets eight in pro debut

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Jones, who did not play in the Liberty’s opener this past Saturday, went 3-10 from the floor and 1-2 from deep.