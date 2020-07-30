News
What’s Brewing? July 30, 2020
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
What's Brewing? July 30, 2020
Latest News
News
New York man wins $1M playing Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game
Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By
Will Desautelle
A New York man wins $1M playing the Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game
News
Leon County Booking Report: July 30, 2020
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 29, 2020.
Weather
Tropical Storm Isaías develops, moves northwest in Caribbean
Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By
Charles Roop
The official forecast has the cone shifted east away from the Big Bend and South Georgia, with the cone over most of the Florida peninsula as computer model guidance moved eastward.
News
Florida pediatricians give their take on students going back to school
Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By
Brandon Spencer
The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s very plausible to send kids back to school soon, but some requirements are needed.
News
What's Brewing? July 30, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
News
Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: July 30, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola takes a look at the latest developments regarding Tropical Storm Isaias.
News
NASA launches new Mars rover into space
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Ryan Kaufman
LIVE stream of a NASA launch
News
Emergency Management prepares for potential storms
Updated: 10 hours ago
Disaster relief groups are ready to respond to potential Tropical Storm Isaias.
News
Free antibody testing at Valdosta’s annual blood drive
Updated: 10 hours ago
The Valdosta fire and police departments went head-to-head on Wednesday in a blood drive competition they called the Battle of the Badges.
FHSAA
Former Rattler Jones nets eight in pro debut
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Fletcher Keel
Jones, who did not play in the Liberty’s opener this past Saturday, went 3-10 from the floor and 1-2 from deep.