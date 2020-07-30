Woman dies in crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 27-year-old woman died in a crash on I-10 in Gadsden County late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the incident occurred on Flat Creek Road, about one mile east of CR-270-A.

The vehicle reportedly was traveling east in the outside travel lane of I-10. For unknown reasons, the driver exited the outside travel lane and traveled onto the south shoulder. The right front of the vehicle then hit a tree, causing it to overturn several times. The driver was ejected, FHP says.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Department, Gadsden County EMS, Chattahoochee Fire Department and Gretna Police Department all helped FHP on the scene.

